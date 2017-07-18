San Ysidro Port of Entry to close southbound lanes for 3 days

SAN DIEGO – Southbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry will be closed for three days during the next phase of construction.

Southbound Interstate 805 and Interstate 5 will close at state Route 905 around 3 a.m. on Saturday, September 23 and will remain closed until September 25 at noon.

Drivers looking to use the San Ysidro Port of Entry located at 720 E. San Ysidro Boulevard will be rerouted to Otay Mesa during that time. There will also be detours available for people wanting to access the town of San Ysidro.

South Couth Economic Development Council, along with the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce and General Services Administration held a forum Monday to discuss the upcoming construction at the border crossing.

“This closure will make it more difficult for those living, working and visiting the area,” said Cindy Gompper-Graves, president and CEO of SCEDC. “We are collaborating with stakeholders to ensure we can help get the message out so those visiting, living and working in the community can plan accordingly.”

Following 57-hour road closure, there will be a reduction in southbound lanes during the 18-month construction period.

The project is aimed at continuing improvements and efficiencies of cross border travel, including softening the hard-right turn as drivers enter.