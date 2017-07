SAN DIEGO — A man armed with a handgun robbed a Domino’s Pizza Tuesday in Pacific Beach.

Shortly before noon, a man entered the store in the 2000 block of Garnet Avenue, showed a handgun and demanded money from a cashier, according to San Diego police. He then ran off in a westbound direction.

The man was described as in his 30s, 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants.