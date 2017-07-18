FOX 5 San Diego/Marvel Universe Live Official Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to FOX 5 San Diego and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used for this sweepstakes and updates only.
- HOW TO ENTER: “Like us” on Facebook – www.facebook/fox5sandiego.com and fill out, accurately, the entry form between 6:00 am (PT) on Monday, July 31, 2017 and 8:00 am, Monday, August 7, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”) for your chance to win vouchers to see Marvel Universe Live performance. The use of third-party software or web site to participate is prohibited. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor’s clock will be the official time piece of the sweepstakes. Sponsor not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries.
- DRAWING: On August 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., two prize winners will be selected via random drawing from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will attempt to notify potential winner by phone. Potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if (1) winner cannot be contacted/does not respond within 24 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; and/or (3) winner does not adhere to the Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. Sponsor’s decisions are final.
- THE PRIZE: Each winner (2) will receive 4 tickets good for Marvel Universe Live performance, August 24, 7:00 p.m. at Valley View Casino. Value of each ticket is $30.00 each. Total value of prize package is $120.00. All expenses not specified herein are the responsibility of the prize winner including parking. Prize Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets. Prizes are non-transferable and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize for one of equal or greater value if the designated prize should become unavailable for any reason.
- 4. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS.
- This sweepstakes is void where prohibited and outside San Diego County. Employees (and their immediate families) of FOX 5, Tribune Media, Marvel, Three Ring Advertising, and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to win.
- To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and 18 years of age or older as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.
- Winners who have won any prize from FOX 5 within the last 30 days are ineligible and will be disqualified.
- One entry per person. More than one entry will not be considered for drawing.
- One winner per household.
- CONDITIONS OF ENTRY.
- Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to FOX 5 and its agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes.
- Release Station and Sponsor of Liability: By entering, contestants agree to release FOX 5 from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the sweepstakes or their receipt or use of the prize.
- No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value.
- By entering contest, all entrants will automatically receive FOX 5 headline news, breaking news alerts, news updates and special offers from FOX 5 advertisers.
- Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets.
- INTERNET: Sponsor not responsible for network or computer malfunction or error or for computer virus or for damage caused to participant’s computer by accessing sweepstakes web site. If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, FOX 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. In the event Sponsor terminates the sweepstakes prior to the end date, Sponsor will post notice of its action on the sweepstakes web site and will pick a winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES.
- A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained during the Sweepstakes Period at FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or on Facebook.com/fox5sandiego.
- Winner List. For a winner list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope FOX 5/Marvel Universe Live., 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego 92111 no later than August 31, 2017. Winner’s names will not be posted on website.
- Sponsor: FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California.
Marvel Universe Live