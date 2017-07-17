Shoplifting suspect punches cop in face at KFC

EL CAJON, Calif. – A police officer was injured Monday when a suspected shoplifter punched him in the face in an El Cajon fast food restaurant.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a KFC restaurant at 724 Fletcher Parkway.

James Gardner, an employee at a nearby Dollar Tree store, said he and another employee followed a man in the store who they suspected was shoplifting. They followed the suspect out of the store to the KFC and watched an El Cajon police officer approach the man.

The officer made contact with the suspect, who was sitting down, Gardner said. As the two were talking, the suspect became increasingly agitated until he punched the officer in the face, Gardner said.

The suspect ran away and responding officers used a Taser to subdue him near the scene. He was then taken into custody.

The officer who was punched was taken to the hospital with a head injury that didn’t appear to be life-threatening, officials said. The officer is a 28 year veteran of the police department.