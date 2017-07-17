Scripps Ranch High students begin retaking AP exams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Hundreds of Scripps Ranch High School students began retaking Advanced Placement exams Monday after previous tests were thrown out over an error.

The College Board -- the organization that oversees college admission tests -- decided last month to throw out more than 850 exams taken at the school because the students’ chairs during the testing session were placed too close together in the exam room.

A federal judge then sided with the College Board and ruled that the exams should be thrown out and students must retake the tests.

The judge said the school didn't conduct the test as required by the contract with the College Board. Furthermore, the district failed to prove the students would perform worse when taking the test a second time.

The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education voted 4-0 to take legal action against the College Board after the invalidation of the AP test scores and said there was no evidence of student cheating.

School board Vice President Kevin Beiser told FOX 5 the decision to take legal action was a "no-brainer."

"The College Board is accountable to no one and there's no appeal process other than legal action," Beiser said. "We tried to plead our case to them individually to help them understand that I feel this is a big overreaction."

"Our general counsel recommended that we skip state court and go right to federal court for a variety of reasons," Beiser added.

Students are retaking the tests at Marshall Middle School. Testing for the 543 students begins at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. to “ensure there is pleanty [sic] of time to correctly seat students.”

