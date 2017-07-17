Geyser from water main break damages car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Calif. – A water main break flooded a University City parking lot and damaged at least one car early Monday.

The 42-inch water main burst in the 6300 block of Greenwich Drive around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The geyser shot water and rocks about 30 feet into the air.

Rocks damaged at least one car's windshield, but homes and businesses in the area weren't affected, officials said.

It took crews more than 6 hours to shut off the water. It's not yet clear what caused the break.