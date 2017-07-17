× Elevated fire restrictions at Cleveland National Forest

SAN DIEGO — Due to recent wildfires, prevailing high temperatures and ongoing combustion threat levels, Cleveland National Forest will operate under elevated fire restrictions beginning Monday, the U.S. Forest Service announced

Stricter rules going into effect include:

— requiring spark arrestors for all off-road vehicles, chain saws and other internal combustion equipment;

— welding, grinding, cutting and use of explosives on forest land will require authorization by USFS officials;

— wood or charcoal fires will be allowed only in designated fire rings in officially designated campgrounds and picnic areas;

— use of gas, liquid and jelly-petroleum stoves and lanterns will be prohibited in the San Mateo Canyon Wilderness areas; and

— smoking will be prohibited on U.S. Forest Service lands within the forest boundary, except within enclosed vehicles or buildings, or within a developed recreation site.

Forestry officials asked visitors to Cleveland National Forest to be aware of prevailing wildfire conditions and to take appropriate prevention measures.

33.293429 -116.811124