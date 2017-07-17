× Comic-Con 2017: What not to miss on Friday

SAN DIEGO – If you’ve gone to the San Diego Comic-Con International since Preview Night on Wednesday, then you’ve reached the halfway point. Only now, things are REALLY heating up.

Make sure you don’t miss these panels and star sightings.

Your day starts off with not one, not two, but three don’t miss panels. Clearly you have to make a choice.

Your best bet at 10 a.m. is “The Black Panel.” It’s celebrating its 20th year and the guests are top secret. Past guests have included Ne-Yo, Ludacris and more. So you know they have to do it right for this anniversary year. That’s in Room 5AB.

Ballroom 20 is hosting a reunion. The cast of “Psych” is reuniting after being off the air for a little more than three years now. The cast will answer questions their fans the “Psych-Os” have about an upcoming TV movie.

The cast of the “Big Bang Theory” kicks off a full day of programming in Hall H. The cast reflects on Season 10 and gives you a preview of Season 11.

At 11 a.m. and noon, dueling casts about zombies take over Hall H and Ballroom 20. Ballroom 20 hosts the cast of the CW show “iZombie.” The finale of Season 3 aired just weeks ago and the creators will give you their thoughts about Season 4.

In Hall H, the casts of “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead” rule. Get ready for some gruesome footage and more on the evil that exists.

If you’re lucky enough to have made it into Hall H, then you need to stay. “Game of Thrones,” “Twin Peaks” “Preacher” and Netflix’s “The Defenders.” Close out Hall H starting at 1:30 and ending at 6:15

If you can’t make it into Hall H, then check out “DC Comics: Rebirth” which took the DC Universe and shook it up. New life was breathed into Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and more. That panel is at 11:15 a.m. in Room 6DE.

At 1:45 p.m. some of Hollywood’s male heroes will be in Ballroom 20. Christopher Meloni, David Harbour and Ricky Whittle will discuss the thrill of playing popular TV characters.

At 3:45 p.m., meet the newest mutants on the block with “The Gifted.” A family discovers their children has mutant powers and are forced to go into hiding and get help by an underground group. But does everyone want to help them or want the kids’ mutant powers for themselves.

“Sharknado” is the gift that won’t stop giving. We’re on “Sharnado 5” now and stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will be on hand to discuss the future of the franchise. That’s in Room 6DE at 6:45 p.m.