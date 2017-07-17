Chula Vista police to help provide new shoes for students

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – School is set to begin Thursday, July 20, for students who attend year-round schools in Chula Vista.

The start of school often brings with it new clothes and shoes. However, for some less fortunate children, that is not the case.

To help these children, the Chula Vista Police Department is assisting local students by conducting their seventh annual School Resource Officer Non-Profit Shoes and Socks Give-Away.

Members of the CVPD are asking the community for monetary donations to provide shoes and socks for 500 boys and girls.

School starts this week but some #ChulaVista students won't have new shoes/socks. $$ donations needed. https://t.co/BDGpAphLmC @ChulaVistaPD pic.twitter.com/4LOz043qBr — City of Chula Vista (@thinkchulavista) July 17, 2017

These children are often subjected to bullying and teasing because they do not have the proper shoes. Providing them with new socks and shoes will help build their confidence and allow them to focus on their studies.

School Resource Officers are working closely with school principals, school nurses, and South Bay Community Services counselors to identify boys and girls under 18 years of age who live, go to school or attend counseling services in Chula Vista.

If you want to help provide footwear to these children, please send your monetary donation to the Chula Vista Police Department, ATTN: Officer Caceres, SRO Unit, 315 Fourth Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910.

Checks should be made payable to “Chula Vista Police Foundation” and should include “SRO Shoe and Sock event” on the memo section.

Children identified to participate in the event will be invited to the Payless Shoe Source, in the 500 block of Broadway, in the Chula Vista Shopping Center, on September 16, at 8 a.m., to select their new socks and shoes.