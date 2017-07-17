Body found near car that plummeted off freeway

LA PRESA, Calif. – A person was found dead Monday near the wreckage of a vehicle that apparently crashed off a freeway transition road near the Sweetwater Reservoir.

It was not immediately clear when the fatal accident on the transition from northbound state Route 125 to westbound SR-54 occurred, but a truck driver spotted the vehicle off the side of the roadway around 8:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The transition was temporarily closed, which triggered a SigAlert, but the roadway was reopened shortly after 10 a.m., according to the CHP.