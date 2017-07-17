2 dead following Seal Beach standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEAL BEACH, Calif. -- Two people were killed inside a Seal Beach apartment that was surrounded by a police SWAT team after a woman called for help and shots were heard, authorities said today.

The Orange County coroner's office opened case files for two bodies at 121 Seventh Street, Apartment 12, including one for a male. The gender specified in the second file was not immediately reported.

Police received a 911 call at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday from a woman asking for help inside an apartment complex in the 100 block of Seventh Street, Seal Beach police Sgt. Michael Henderson said. The call was disconnected and soon after, police received calls reporting several gunshots, Henderson told reporters.

Residents reported hearing a helicopter overhead from which people in the area were urged to take shelter in their homes, and police evacuated residents of the affected apartment building, according to postings on a Seal Beach community Facebook page.

A police SWAT team was on the scene in what was considered a `barricade situation,'' Henderson said.

No shots were reported after the initial shots, he said. But a witness heard two explosions and breaking glass after midnight.