Pregnant woman gives birth in backseat of Uber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Uber driver Raymond Telles was wrapping up his night in Sherman Oaks Friday, when he took one last request -- one that he'll never forget.

A pregnant woman and her husband needed to get to the hospital because she was in labor.

"This lady had her hands on her knees. She was taking deep slow breaths. I got out and saw that she was pregnant," Telles said. "We get a couple of blocks down and that's when she started feeling pain and she started screaming on the top of her lungs and saying call 911."

Just minutes into the ride, he said her water broke. Then, before he could call 911, the woman had the baby in his backseat at the intersection of Riverside and Coldwater Canyon.

"I didn't worry about my car or how dirty it was or anything. Just make sure the baby's safe," Telles said.

Telles said the paramedics took the couple and their newborn to the hospital where mom and baby are doing fine.

"It was a simple Uber drive, then it turns into paramedic driver, emergency thing and your heart's pumping," he said.