SDPD officer injured after fight in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego police officer was injured after an altercation with a suspect in North Park, authorities said Sunday.

The incident happened at Studio 819 Residential Hotel in Hillcrest at 8:50 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the officer was trying to arrest the suspect and was injured in the elbow. The suspect had a knife, but it is unclear if the knife is what caused the injury to the officer.

The officer was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital and is recovering with minor injuries.

The suspect was arrested.

Authorities did not release details of the incident that led to the altercation.

Many Pride events have taken place in Hillcrest over the course of the weekend. Officials did not say whether the incident was related to any specific Pride event.