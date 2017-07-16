Person ‘passes gas’ on American Airlines plane, forces all passengers off at NC airport

RALEIGH, N.C. – Somebody “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane, causing passengers to become sick and everyone had to be removed from the jet in North Carolina.

WNCN reported that the plane landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday afternoon when the incident was reported.

People on the flight complained of headaches and nausea and had to be taken off the plane, FOX8 reported.

Authorities investigated the incident and determined that one of the passengers had “passed gas,” the news station reported. Officials said later that it was a “medical call.”

Raleigh-Durham International Airport has not identified the flight, where it was from or where it was headed.