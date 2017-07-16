National Ice Cream Day means free scoops and other sweet deals

SAN DIEGO – Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and some restaurants and ice cream shops are offering free or discounted ice cream.
- A&W – Get a free regular shake with the purchase of an original bacon double cheeseburger.
- Baked Bear – They’re giving everyone a free topping with any cone, bowl or ice cream sandwich on Sunday.
- Baskin Robbins – Download the Baskin Robbins app for free promotions on Sunday.
- Denny’s – Get a free banana split with the purchase of two entrees with this coupon. Offer good on July 16 only.
- Dippin’ Dots – You can get free mini cups but the offer is good only during a two-hour window and check with your location for time.
- Dairy Queen – July’s Blizzards of the Month are Frosted Fudge Brownie and Salter Caramel Blondie.
- McDonald’s – Download the McDonald’s app and get a free vanilla ice cream cone on Sunday for free.
- PetSmart PetHotel (La Jolla, Encinitas, El Cajon and Escondido) – Free doggy ice cream treats will be provided by the pet supply retailer Sunday.
- Sonic – You can enjoy the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Custard Concrete in July but you’ll have to wait until July 26 for the quick-service chain’s big offer.
- Wendy’s – Get a classic Wendy’s Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty for only 50 cents through Aug. 25.