Martin Landau, 'Ed Wood' Oscar winner, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES – Oscar-winning veteran Martin Landau, who starred in many classic films, died at 89.

Landau died Saturday at UCLA Medical Center where he experienced “unexpected complications” during a short hospitalization, his publicist told Los Angeles Times.

“We are overcome with sadness to report the death of iconic actor Martin Landau,” a statement said.

Landau appeared in classic films such as Alfred Hitchcock’s “North By Northwest” and starred in the “Mission: Impossible” a television series in the 1960s.

Landau’s portrayal of the washed-up Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton’s “Ed Wood” helped him win his Academy Award.

