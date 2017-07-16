Man injured in accidental shooting at Denver gun show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A shooting at the Denver Mart’s Tanner Gun Show sent one man to the hospital and left another in handcuffs, according to FOX31.

A vendor was setting up their space when a gun accidentally discharged and the bullet hit another employee, investigators told FOX31. The employee who was shot is expected to be okay.

The accidental shooting happened around noon Saturday. Witnesses said vendor either knowingly or unknowingly had a loaded weapon on him, FOX31 reported.

“I heard what sounded like a gunshot,” said Mike Clements, who was a vendor setting up outside the front doors of the Tanner Gun showroom. “Sign right there says no loaded guns. That applies to vendors as well as patrons that go in.”

“I didn’t know if there was an explosion in the building, it was that loud,” said a lady, who didn’t want to be identified, but said she was standing at the booth when it happened.

Jason Rovida was attending the show and just one isle over from where the shooting happened.

“I instantly hit the ground...[then I heard] a blood curdling scream,” Rovida said. “Someone was selling a .357 handgun and during the exchange from one to the other."

“The gun went off, the guy that was shot started screaming,” Clements said.

They said the victim was shot in the lower leg with a bullet from a .357 handgun. One woman said the victim was sitting in a chair bleeding and appeared to be in shock. Security and medics quickly rushed over.

“Somebody took a belt off, tourniquet above the knee and then they wrapped it with bandages,” Rovida said.

“My understanding is, they handcuffed the guy that shot the other one, took him off and paramedics took the other guy,” said Clements.

An intense and also surprising situation, even for those attending the gun show.

“You’re going into a facility that's full of guns, full of people, the risk is there, but you hope that measures are in place that it doesn’t happen,” said Rovida. "It was definitely, definitely intense."

The Tanner Gun Show declined to comment on the situation, only saying the victim is expected to be okay.

The incident is being investigated by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.