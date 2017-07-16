× Firefighters battle small brush fire along SR-52

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire Sunday afternoon at state Route 52 in Tierrasanta, west of Santee.

San Diego firefighters battled a brush fire in Mission Trails Regional Park, on the south side of state Route 52 east of Santo Road.

The blaze was first reported about 3:15 p.m. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department sent at least seven engines to battle the flames, including a brush engine.

The California Highway Patrol closed eastbound traffic on Route 52 and diverted drivers off the highway at Santo Road.

The fire was extinguished by 4:10 p.m. and charred two acres of land. No structures were threatened and there were no reports of anyone getting injured.

The cause of the fire was not yet released.

The highway lanes were reopened around 4:15 p.m.