Comic-Con 2017: What not to miss Sunday

SAN DIEGO — Pat yourself on the back, because you’ve made it to the final day of Comic-Con 2017.

But if you think the line-waiting is over, then think again. Expect lines, but not as crazy as Saturday.

There are three important panels saved for the last day. The major players to look for Sunday are two guys named Sam and Dean, a girl named Buffy, a princess named Leia and a doctor named Who.

And if you’re looking to break into comics or want to learn more about the behind the scenes stuff, then this is your day as well.

Once again, Hall H is the place to be. Two of the four panels are sure to be packed. The show “Supernatural” which is now on lucky season 13 (!). And the fans will be waiting to see the stars of the show that seems to be able to go on forever. That panel is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

The other hot panel is at the end of the day at 2 p.m. and that’s the “Dr. Who” panel. With the breaking news of there being a new female Doctor Who, expect fans to be lined up to get in to know more.

If you’re a “Star Wars” fan there’s going to be a tribute in Room 6DE at 10 a.m. (but don’t be surprised if they change rooms because of fan reaction here). It’s here where you can share your personal story of how actress Carrie Fisher’s character inspired you. Expect it to be packed because of her death earlier this year.

Jack Kirby was an artist and creator who died in 1994, but his legacy lives on with the Avengers, Fantastic Four and more. His tribute panel will be in Room 5AB also at 10 a.m.

Lastly, 20 years ago, a blonde, high school girl stormed onto the airwaves and saved the world a lot. While she was doing that, she also created an extraordinary fan base. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” also broke new ground including a musical episode called “Once More With Feeling.” At noon, Comic-Con will look back at how she changed the world and the secrets about making the show. That’s in Room 7AB.

Then, at 3 p.m. fans get to sing along with the musical episode which closes out the Con. That’s in Room 6BCF.