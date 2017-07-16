Comic-Con 2017: What not to miss Saturday

SAN DIEGO – The hottest day of the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 has arrived. This is the day that will test your mettle, because the flood gates of frenzied fans will have opened.

If you arrive later than 6 a.m. Saturday, there’s little to no chance of you getting into Hall H and it’s kinda sketchy for you to get into Ballroom 20. You might luck out, but keep in mind people have been waiting DAYS to get into these coveted rooms. Roll the dice if you want to, but that old adage “the early bird catches the worm” is true here.

Ballroom 20 will play host to some of the biggest shows on TV. The fun starts at 10 a.m. with “Once Upon a Time,” followed by “Riverdale”, “The Simpsons”, “Family Guy” “American Dad” and “Star Trek Discovery.”

The day ends with the CW superhero block starting at 3:30 p.m. with “Supergirl,” “Legends of Tomorrow”, “Black Lightning” “The Flash” and the show that started all of this “Arrow.”

Be prepared NOT to leave this room except for bathroom breaks. And if you’re trying to get into this room, may the force, the power of Grayskull, SHAZAM! and everything else be with you.

The toughest room to get into is hands down “Hall H.” There are only five panels scheduled for Saturday. But what’s going to happen there will be the talk of the Con.

The poor souls who stood in line (I’ll be one of them) won’t be allowed into the room until around 10:30ish and the first panel starts at 11:30 with Warner Brothers. You’ll get your first looks at “Blade Runner 2049” another look at “Justice League” and your first look at “Aquaman” currently filming now. Star sightings in this room include Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Gal Gadot, and Ben Affleck.

At 2 p.m. Oscar winner Charlize Theron is featured in the “Women Who Kick Ass Panel.” She’ll talk about her roles in “Mad Max Fury Road” and more.

The kids from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” take over at 3 p.m. and we’ll get a look at the upcoming season which premieres in October. Followed by HBO’s hit “Westworld.”

The mother of all panels will be from Marvel Studios starting at 5:45 p.m. and expect this one to be full of surprises. One year Robert Downey Jr arrived and handed out roses to the crowd. Last year, the entire Marvel Universe family gathered for one massive selfie.

They’re not releasing who’s in attendance, but I imagine we’ll see more from “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Black Panther” and our first look at “The Avengers: Infinity War” Expect to see practically everyone in the Marvel Universe Family to be at this thing.

But if you can’t make it into those two rooms, check out at 1 p.m. “Women Rocking Hollywood” which features a diverse group of female directors and how they are slowly changing the face and stories of Hollywood. It’s in Room 23ABC.

Fans of Fox’s “Lucifer” will meet at the Indigo Ballroom starting at 1:50 p.m. The show returns for its third season this fall. It will be followed by a special presentation of “Gotham” which starts at 2:50 p.m.

“The Black Eyed Peas” (Yes, the musical group), will be in Room 6A to discuss a new comic about a God who is turning drug dealers and gangsters into what else… zombies.

The book will be distributed by Marvel comics and the panel starts at 3 p.m.

Over at the Horton Grand Theatre the cast of “Mystery Science 3000” talks about what it was like to bring the show back after a Kickstarter campaign. Now, what’s next for the resurrected series?

Starting at 5:30 p.m., “TV Guide’s Fan Favorites” will be in Room 6BCF. They’ll look at “American Gods”, “Shadowhunters” and “iZombie” and cast members from those shows will also be present.

The day will cap off with the 43rd annual Comic-Con Masquerade in Ballroom 20. Here you will see cosplay at its finest. That’s in Ballroom 20 and starts at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m.