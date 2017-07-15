What not to miss Wednesday at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Comic-Con is like those “Choose Your Own Adventure” books from the 80s. Behind every door, in every line and with every decision, there is a surprise. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

In hopes of saving you some time, effort and frustration, we put together a guide to the biggest and best events each day at the Con. How you get there is up to you.

Wednesday

Wednesday night is the big kick off to the next few days of fun. Most people will head to the convention floor, where there will be displays as far as the eye can see. And don’t forget the freebies that will be handed out! It’s also the night you’ll get that oversized bag in which you can stuff all those goodies you get along the way. And it’s here where your patience will be tested.

You’ll need to make sure you’re there and ready to go when doors open at 6 p.m. Some people start standing in line in the early afternoon to make sure they’re one of the first groups of people to get in.

Popular booths include the comic book publishing companies — DC, Marvel, Dark Horse, Image — in addition to Nickelodeon and Warner Brothers. Expect the video game booths to be packed with people trying out the latest and greatest games. You’ll see people waiting in line to test out or buy some of the newest toys. You’ll need to plan your attack. Luckily, in that bag you got is a map showing locations of the major exhibits.

Meanwhile, across the convention center in Ballroom 20, there will be sneak peeks of some of tomorrow’s hottest shows. Among those featured will be “Deception” which features a magician who helps the FBI and “Black Lightning,” a CW show about a high school administrator with electrical powers who fights against a gang in his neighborhood. “Krypton,” set on the home planet of Superman, follows his grandfather as he fights to restore his family’s honor.

This also might be the night you try stuff outside the convention center. Some of the biggest displays are already set up and you might want to walk around. The Cartoon Network will have oversized balloons at the MLK Park Promenade and AMC will have its “Deadquarters” outside the Hilton Gaslamp.

You can also walk through the Gaslamp Quarter, where you can do some great people-watching.

But whatever you do, be sure to conserve your energy — you have four more days to go.