Crews keep brush fire from reaching Mountain View homes

SAN DIEGO — The backyard areas of three homes were scorched Saturday by a small fire in the Mountain View area, and firefighters battling that blaze witnessed the start of an unrelated fire that they quickly extinguished, authorities said.

The initial fire started about 3:50 p.m. in the 300 block of 46th Street in a finger canyon behind several homes, said Monica Munoz, spokeswoman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire burned dangerously close to homes in the Mt. View neighborhood. Crews got it out just in time. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/SLnInIxU8B — Kristen Shanahan (@k_shan7) July 16, 2017

“It started as a vegetation fire but spread to some sheds and fences,” Munoz said. “Three back yards were burned up, but there was no damage to the actual structures, and the families won’t be displaced.”

The homes were kept safe from the flames because of the fire crews’ quick response, Munoz said.

“These guys jumped on it really quickly,” she said.

The fire was under control in less than an hour, but crews had no idea what started it, Munoz said. Investigators were called to the scene to probe the source.

Brush fire that spread to 4 homes on 45th near Imperial. No injuries. SDFD & NCFD put fire out fast & saved homes. #sandiego pic.twitter.com/cua81Mgdsg — SDFD (@SDFD) July 16, 2017

Meanwhile, an SDFRD helicopter responding to the blaze noticed smoke about a mile south, near Interstate 805 and Palm Avenue, and called on ground crews to investigate, Munoz said.

Firefighters responding to the smoke put out the blaze, which scorched about half an acre, Munoz said.

They believe that fire started in a small pile of garbage that was dumped on the side of the interstate.