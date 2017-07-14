‘Walking Dead’ stuntman dies after accident during filming

ATLANTA — A stuntman for the TV show “The Walking Dead” died after an accident on the set, according to multiple media reports.

Bernecker died after falling onto concrete from a 25-foot balcony on Wednesday, according to TMZ. He was 33.

Bernecker was placed on a ventilator at Atlanta Medical Center and later died, coroner Richard Hawk of the Coweta County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WSB-TV.

Blunt-force trauma was the cause of the accidental death, according to the report.

Production of the AMC series was halted after the fall.

Bernecker has worked as a stuntman for various projects, including “The Fate of the Furious,” “Get Out” and “Logan,” according to his Internet Movie Database profile. He was also involved in “Black Panther,” which is projected to be released next year.