Teens arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash at Kmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Police arrested two teenagers Friday after a wild chase ended in a crash in a Kmart parking lot.

The pursuit began at about 8:40 a.m. after police were alerted by a Low Jack system that a car had been stolen.

A patrol car tried to pull over the stolen vehicle on Imperial Avenue in the Mountain View area, but the driver took off. The chase continued on surface streets and several freeways, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. It came to an abrupt halt when the stolen car crashed in a Kmart parking lot in Spring Valley.

The girl who was driving and her male passenger, both 17 years old, had minor injuries and refused treatment. They were arrested and face charges including auto theft.