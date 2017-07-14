× Beachgoers beware, strong rip currents expected

SAN DIEGO – Potentially dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected again Friday at San Diego County beaches.

A National Weather Service beach hazards statement will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

“Water temperatures mostly in the lower to mid 70s will contribute to a larger number of people in the water and thus encountering the high risk for rip currents,” according to a weather service statement.

Rip currents often look brown and murky due to faster moving water stirring up sand and can send foam or debris floating out to sea. They can also appear rippled or choppy in otherwise calm water and often occur in areas with fewer breaking waves, according to the weather service.

Forecasters warned that the rip currents would raise the risk of drowning, especially for inexperienced swimmers. Anyone caught in one should try to relax and if possible, swim parallel to the shore and if unable to escape, face the beach and call or wave for help.

Surf of 3 to 5 feet and sets to 6 feet are expected Friday along North County beaches. It will lower to about 1 to 2 feet Saturday.