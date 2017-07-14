Spirit of Stonewall rally kicks off Pride weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – San Diego's annual LGBT Pride weekend begins Friday afternoon with a rally and block party in Hillcrest.

The Spirit of Stonewall Rally is set to get underway at 6 p.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at University Avenue and Normal Street. The keynote speaker at the rally will be Assemblyman Todd Gloria, who represented the Hillcrest neighborhood on the San Diego City Council from 2008 to 2016.

The Spirit of Stonewall Rally commemorates the Stonewall riots of 1969 in New York City, when the patrons of the Stonewall Inn violently protested harassment of the gay community by police.

The annual Pride of Hillcrest block party will take place at the same location from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets to that event cost $20.

One of the highlights of Pride Weekend is Saturday's Pride Parade/Festival. The procession begins at the Hillcrest Pride Flag and goes west on University Avenue, turns south on 6th Avenue, left on to Balboa Drive and ends at Quince Drive. The event is free.

A full list of events is available at the San Diego LGBT Pride website.