Special needs students protest temporary classrooms

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Emotions ran hot Thursday night as parents and special needs students lashed out at San Dieguito School District board members about conditions a North County high school.

Parents of special needs students say their children have been assigned to a second class campus and an “afterthought" at Earl Warren Jr. High School. They point to the state-of-the-art facility next door this fall for mainstream middle schoolers.

“Why does the school district think we are undeserving of a real campus,” said James Carlton Walker, a special needs student with plans to attend the program. “They built us two portables for 60 special needs students. There is no way that there is enough room to fit all the students there.” Parents say there have been unanswered questions for 6 months and now with only a month and a half left there is very little time to fix any of the real problems. The board voted 2 to 2 to call an emergency meeting so no action was taken. When asked for an interview from Eric Dill the superintendent he suddenly became ill and left his office and skipped the board meeting. Parents of special needs students have vowed to continue the pressure for what they believe is equality for their students.

