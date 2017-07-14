Scripps Ranch High students must retake AP exams, judge rules

SAN DIEGO — A federal judge Friday sided with the College Board, ruling that more than 850 Advanced Placement exams taken at Scripps Ranch High School should be thrown out and students must retake the tests.

The judge said the school didn’t conduct the test as required by the contract with the College Board. Furthermore, the district failed to prove the students would perform worse when taking the test a second time.

The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education voted 4-0 last week to take legal action against the College Board after the invalidation of the AP test scores.

In what many called the “nuclear option,” the College Board, the organization that oversees college admission tests, decided last month to throw out the exams taken at the school because the chairs in which the students were seated during the testing session were placed too close together in the exam room.

The school district says there is no evidence of student cheating.

School board Vice President Kevin Beiser told FOX 5 the decision to take legal action was a “no-brainer.”

“The College Board is accountable to no one and there’s no appeal process other than legal action,” Beiser said. “We tried to plead our case to them individually to help them understand that I feel this is a big overreaction.”

“Our general counsel recommended that we skip state court and go right to federal court for a variety of reasons,” Beiser added.