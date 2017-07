× Body found in car in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police were called to investigate Friday afternoon after a body was discovered in a car in Chula Vista.

A body was found in a car parked near the intersection of Main Street and Hilltop Drive.

Police determined that the person in the car took their own life.

If you or someone you know needs help, the crisis hotline number is 888-724-7240.