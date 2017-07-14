Man shot to death in Vista identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- Authorities Friday released the name of a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death on the side of a road in Vista.

The victim was identified as D'Angelo Charon, a San Diego resident.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies went to Twin Oaks Valley Road near Gopher Canyon Road around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a call about an unresponsive person on the side of the road. After an autopsy showed Charon died from multiple gunshot wounds, San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide.

Twenty-year-old Shyrehl Wesley plead not guilty Friday to first-degree murder and was being held on $6 million bail.

Deputies arrested Wesley, who was on parole for armed robbery, Thursday at a home on Alabama Street in San Diego and booked him into the San Diego Central Jail on one count of murder and parole violation.

Deputies also arrested Chevis, the 18-year-old girlfriend of Wesley, at a home on Clairemont Drive in San Diego and booked her into the Las Colinas Detention Facility on one count of murder. She is expected to appear in court Monday.

In court Friday, prosecutors said Charon was shot three times and investigators found forty bullet casings at the scene. Prosecutors declined to reveal a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Sheriff's Department homicide unit at 858-974-2321 or 858-565-5200. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $1,000 reward.