Man robs second East County bank this week

EL CAJON, Calif. — An unidentified man who robbed an East County credit union office in a wide-brimmed straw hat and restaurant-style apron earlier this week carried out a similar crime in a neighboring city Friday, sporting a less conspicuous look for the follow-up heist.

The thief approached a teller at a First Citizens Bank branch office in the 100 block of West Main Street in El Cajon and presented a handwritten demand note about 10:30 a.m., according to the FBI. The bandit, who was wearing a blue-and-white plaid shirt and dark-colored baseball cap, fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Shortly before noon Tuesday, the same man robbed a California Coast Credit Union office in the 8000 block of La Mesa Boulevard, authorities said. In addition to a large sun hat and white cook’s smock, he was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and sunglasses.

Witnesses to the crimes described the perpetrator as a roughly 6-foot- tall, 200- to 225-pound man in his 30s.