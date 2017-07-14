Man killed, woman injured in South Bay motorcycle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A man died and his female passenger was hurt when the motorcycle they were riding drove off a road near Otay Lakes Thursday night.

The crash was reported at 10:27 p.m. near Otay Lakes and Wueste roads, according to the California Highway Patrol, which was assisting in the investigation.

The man, who was driving the motorcycle, lost control for unknown reasons. It drove off the road and plummeted down an embankment with the driver. The woman riding on the back fell off or dismounted from the motorcycle before it crashed.

The man and woman were both 27 years old and residents of San Diego, the CHP said. Their identities were not released.

The condition of the woman, who survived the crash, was not immediately known.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.