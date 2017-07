SAN DIEGO — A car hit and killed a male pedestrian Friday in a parking lot outside CVS pharmacy in Pacific Beach.

The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of Mission Boulevard, near Hornblend Street, according to San Diego police.

No other injuries were reported.

Sdpd on scene where a pedestrian was hit and killed in a CVS parking lot. Between Grant & Hornblend st. off Mission Blvd. in Pacific Beach. pic.twitter.com/FiR3NwxKSv — Felicia Martinez (@FeliciaNews) July 14, 2017

Watch FOX 5 News at 1 p.m. for updates on this developing story.