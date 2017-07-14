Driver flees from DUI checkpoint, escapes after crashing SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A driver who pulled a U-turn in front of a DUI checkpoint early Friday escaped from police after crashing his SUV and running off into the night.

The man was approaching a checkpoint in the 4200 block of Mission Bay Drive at about 1:15 a.m. when he abruptly turned his Toyota Rav 4 around and drove away, police said. Officers took off in pursuit but they lost track of the Toyota as it was driving west on Balboa Avenue.

Police later learned that the SUV crashed into a parked truck on a street in Bay Park. When they arrived, there was no sign of the driver.

Police recovered evidence in the SUV that they hope will lead them to the driver.