Small brush fire sparks along I-8 in Flinn Springs

SAN DIEGO – A small brush fire popped up alongside Interstate 8, just west of Tavern Road in the Flinn Springs area, Thursday.

The spot fire posed no threats to buildings. California Highway Patrol closed the Alpine Tavern Road exit around 11:10 a.m. to allow firefighters to access the roadway to battle the one-acre brush fire. One eastbound lane on the freeway was also closed.

Firefighters have been working to extinguish blazes near the burn area of the largely contained 400-acre Jennings Fire since Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. As of Thursday morning, firefighters had 90 percent of it contained.