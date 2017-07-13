× Jennings Fire nears full containment

FLINN SPRINGS – Crews working to extinguish the smoldering remnants of a wildfire that scorched some 400 acres in the Flinn Springs area had the burn area roughly 90 contained Thursday morning.

Engine emissions from a passing vehicle sparked the so-called Jennings Fire alongside Interstate 8 near Olde Highway 80 shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

An evacuation order was issued Tuesday for residents of threatened homes along nearby View Side Lane, but they were allowed to return home Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire.

The fire also prompted a temporary shut down of Interstate 8 between Tavern and Lake Jennings Park roads, which led to hours of gridlock in both directions.

One to three eastbound lanes near the fire were out of commission at various times Wednesday morning and afternoon as firefighters continued to douse hot spots and create lines of control around the charred areas. The interstate was fully reopened as of 4:30 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

No structural damage or injuries were reported.