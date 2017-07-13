Did you know it’s National French Fry Day?

Hot, crispy and highly addictive – who doesn’t love a handful of salty french fries?

The exact origin of the not-so-healthy snack isn’t clear. The earliest known reference to “french fried potatoes” occurs in the English work “cookery for maids of all work” published in 1856.

Some believe the term “french fries” came, not from France, but from Belgium during World War I after American soldiers tried the delicacy in the then-French speaking country.

Whether you like them shoestring, curly or waffle – grab some kethcup and celebrate national french fry day!

McDonald’s – Order via the french fry king’s app and get a free medium fries not only on French Fry Day, but every day through Sept. 7.

Fortune listed the following places that have deals Thursday for National French Fry Day: