Alfred Angelo store closings leave brides in a panic

SAN DIEGO – Brides-to-be across the country Thursday were in a panic after learning bridal retailer Alfred Angelo was abruptly closing its stores, and it was no exception for some women in San Diego.

The Florida-based company, which has a store on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard in Kearny Mesa and on Vista Way in Oceanside, plans to file for bankruptcy protection, the Wall Street Journal reported.

But as of Thursday night, there was no mention of the closings on the company’s website or social media pages.

Stephanie Vigil, who said she ordered her dress two months ago for her November wedding in Las Vegas, rushed to the Kearny Mesa store after her maid of honor told her about the store closing.

“I’ve got to get some kind of confirmation, something, ’cause I’ve already paid for my dress,” she said. “They’re not answering the phones. Phones are just ringing and ringing and it’s just going to their voicemail.”

A maid of honor who went to the same store to pick up her bride’s dress was told by an employee that the dresses had been shipped out and there were none left to be picked up.

FOX 5 reached out to the San Diego store and to the Florida law firm handling the bankruptcy case, Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson, for comment, but has not heard back.

The company has over 60 stores across the nation and its gowns and dresses are sold at more than 1,400 wholesale stores worldwide, according to the WSJ.