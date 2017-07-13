2 arrested in Vista homicide

VISTA, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man in Vista.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Shyrehl Wesley, who was on parole for armed robbery, at a home on Alabama Street in San Diego and booked him into the San Diego Central Jail on one count of murder and parole violation.

Deputies also arrested 18-year-old Sheffah Chevis at a home on Clairemont Drive in San Diego and booked her into the Las Colinas Detention Facility on one count of murder.

San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide. The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies went to Twin Oaks Valley Road near Gopher Canyon Road around 5:30 a.m. after receiving a call about an unresponsive person on the side of the road.

The body of a 25-year-old black man was found with “signs of obvious trauma,” according to Lt. Ken Nelson.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact Sheriff’s Department homicide unit at 858-974-2321 or 858-565-5200. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

