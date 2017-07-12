Southwestern College issues alert after threat by student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Southwestern College issued a safety alert Wednesday informing students and employees of a student who made credible threats to someone on the Chula Vista campus.

Campus police say the student behind Tuesday's threat, Nataliya Holmes, has not returned to campus and officers plan to file a restraining order to keep her off campus.

Police say they are not filing charges against the student and are working with other law enforcement officers to keep her and the college community safe.

Anyone who sees Holmes on or near the campus is asked to call police at 619-482-6380.