× Lakeside wildfire evacuees allowed to return home

LAKESIDE, Calif. – Residents evacuated as a wildfire blackened about 400 open acres in the Flinn Springs area have been allowed to return to their homes, authorities said.

Authorities directed those living along View Side Lane to clear out of the neighborhood while ground and airborne firefighters worked to corral the blaze, which was ignited near Olde Highway 80 Tuesday afternoon by engine emissions from a passing vehicle. But firefighters later halted the spread of the fire and the orders were lifted.

At last update, the fire was 30 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

The fire also prompted the CHP shut down nearby Interstate 8 between Tavern and Lake Jennings Park roads, which led to hours of gridlock in both directions. The westbound freeway and one eastbound lane were later reopened, authorities said.