GoPro wants to reunite camera with owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JOLLA, Calif. -- Carlsbad-based company GoPro is trying to reunite a lost GoPro camera filled with years of family memories with its owner and hopes San Diegans can help.

Dave Oddy has worked at GoPro for two years as manager of the mobile engineering team -- the people who make the GoPro app. He took up paragliding in January and often practices at the Torrey Pines Gliderport.

In mid-June, gliderport staff found a GoPro on the grounds and gave it to Oddy in hopes he could reunite the camera filled with years of family memories with its owner.

The footage, which goes back as far as 2015, includes everything from mounting the camera on a dog to a family vacation to an impressive back dive.

GoPro has been sharing information about the found camera on social media but has had no luck finding the owner. The company remains hopeful someone will recognize the family.