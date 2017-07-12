× Details for viewing party for U.S.-Martinique soccer game

SAN DIEGO – A viewing party will be held at a Kearny Mesa pub for Wednesday’s telecasts of the U.S.-Martinique CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer game.

The 6 p.m. game from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will be televised in English by FS1 and in Spanish by UniMas and Univision Deportes Network.

The viewing party at O’Brien’s Pub, 4646 Convoy St., is organized by the San Diego Chapter of American Outlaws, a nationwide support group for the U.S. men’s and women’s national soccer teams.

The game is the second for both teams in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the biennial championship of the North American, Central American and Caribbean region.

The top two teams in each of the three four-team groups, plus the two best third-place finishers, advance to the quarterfinals.

The U.S. tied Panama, 1-1, while Martinique defeated Nicaragua, 2-0, in tournament openers Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The U.S. team consists of 17 players who play for Major League Soccer teams, four who play in Mexico and two in England.

The European-based players who usually play for the national team have been given time off from their national team duties until World Cup qualifying resumes Sept. 1 against Costa Rica.

The U.S. roster includes two players who played on the high school level in San Diego County — midfielders Paul Arriola (Mater Dei Catholic High) and Joe Corona (Sweetwater High). Corona played a season at San Diego State before turning professional.

Arriola and Corona both play for Mexico’s Club Tijuana.

Corona started Saturday’s game, but was replaced by Juan Agudelo in the 62nd minute of the 90-minute game. Arriola did not play.

Martinique is part of the Windward Islands in the southern Caribbean with a population of just over 385,000, about 85,000 less than Long Beach. It is an overseas department of France. Its residents are French citizens and elect members to the French National Assembly and Senate.

Because Martinique is considered part of France, it is not a member of FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, and not eligible to participate in World Cup qualifying or other FIFA events. However, it is an associate member of CONCACAF, eligible to participate in its events.

Martinique defender Jordy Delem is a teammate of U.S. forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan with Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders FC.

The rest of Martinique’s roster consists of 16 players who play in Martinique, two in France, and one each in Belgium, England, Greece and Israel.

The U.S. defeated Martinique, 2-0, in the only previous meeting between the teams, which took place in a 2003 Gold Cup group stage game.