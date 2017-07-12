Couple arrested when drugs found taped to their bodies

SALTON CITY, Calif. – A man and woman were arrested after packages of narcotics were found taped to their bodies when they were searched at a Border Patrol checkpoint, authorities said.

The search took place at about 6 p.m. on July 7 at an immigration checkpoint on Highway 86 in Imperial County. A drug dog alerted while inspecting a car with four occupants. When the car and passengers were searched at secondary inspection, agents found that two passenger – a man and a woman – had packages wrapped in plastic taped to their torsos, the Border Patrol reported.

The packages contained about 10.5 lbs. of methamphetamine and 0.4 lbs. of fentanyl. The Border Patrol estimated that the drugs had a street value of more than $45,000.

Both passengers were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.