Activist announces mayoral bid with rap video

NEW ORLEANS — Community activist and visual artist Charles O. Anderson has released a rap video to announce his mayoral bid.

Anderson’s main focus in both the video for his original song “The Announcement” and his run for mayor is stopping the violence that has been plaguing New Orleans.

“I released this video not because I think I can rap or I want to be a rap artist, but because I wanted to ensure that my mayoral bid and more importantly the cause gets the attention of the whole city,” Anderson said in a press release. “I will do anything to make sure that we stop the shootings and killings.”

If elected, Anderson, a Democrat, plans to reduce homicides by 50 percent, which he hopes to achieve through the implementation of a four-year, $30 million plan he calls “Everywhere, Every Ward, Cease Fire.”

“This is not a joke,” Anderson raps in the video. “I want nothing more than to kill our killings. It’s what I breathe for.”

Anderson is listed as an initiative partner for Ceasefire New Orleans, a comprehensive murder reduction strategy run by the city and a coalition of community partners.

“Over the last 10 years I have organized hundreds of marches, vigils and art shows,” he said. “I’ve had the pleasure of interacting with hundreds of youth and young adults. Through those interactions, I realized one thing the conflicts that cause these murders can be resolved. Gun violence can be stopped.”

Qualifying for the city’s slate of upcoming elections opened at 8 a.m. on July 12 and runs through July 14.