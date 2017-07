BUCKS COUNTY, Penn. — The body of one of four missing Pennsylvania men has been found, Bucks County district attorney Matthew Weintraub said.

Authorities identified the man as 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro.

Finocchiaro was one of four men who disappeared last week. He was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 7.

Developing story – more to come.