Cars, windows riddled with bullet holes after Vista shooting

VISTA, Calif. - An apparent fight between the residents of a Vista apartment early Tuesday led to a shooting that left the unit and several parked vehicles riddled with bullet holes.

Sheriff's deputies sent to the Pepperwood Apartments on University Drive near Sycamore Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. found an upstairs unit "peppered with multiple handgun rounds" and several damaged cars, according to sheriff's Sgt. William Munsch. However, everyone involved in the incident had fled by the time they arrived.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman going around the complex shooting at buildings and vehicles, however, officials haven't confirmed those reports.

Munsch said there were no known injuries.