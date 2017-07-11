San Diego plays host to World Series Fastpitch California this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO, Calif.-- The World Series California Fast Pitch tournament for 16U and 18U teams will take over San Diego Thursday through Saturday with over 120 teams from across the country playing at fields located in Poway, Santee, and Ocean Beach.

Between the 16U and 18U paid participants list, 10 San Diego teams will take a shot at the crown. For players the tournament isn't just a shot at winning a Championship but it's an opportunity to be seen by one of the 40 college coaches in town scouting potential recruits. Among the list of Division One programs in attendance will be the University of California, Nevada, and North Dakota.

The Championship games will be held on Saturday, but for many of the local clubs, this tournament only marks the beginning of their busy travel schedule.