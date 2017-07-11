Man in straw hat robs East County bank

LA MESA, Calif. — A man sporting a large straw hat and a restaurant-style apron robbed an East County credit union office Tuesday.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 30s, gave a demand note to a teller at the California Coast Credit Union in the 8000 block of La Mesa Boulevard shortly before noon, according to the FBI. After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the bandit left the building and fled the area on foot.

He was described as a roughly 6-foot-tall, 210-pound black man carrying a red backpack and wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and sunglasses in addition to the wide-brimmed hat and white cook’s smock, the FBI reported.