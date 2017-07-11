Kaaboo Del Mar announces daily lineups

DEL MAR, Calif. — The daily lineups of the Kaaboo Del Mar music festival were unveiled Tuesday, with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers scheduled to close out the event.

The festival will open Sept. 14 with a VIP event featuring Barenaked Ladies and The Dan Band.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline the first main day of the festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Others set to perform that Friday include Weezer, Kesha, Smash Mouth, Michael McDonald and Dave Mason.

Pink and Muse will be the Saturday headliners. Other acts to perform that day include Jane’s Addiction, Ice Cube, The Wallflowers, Machine Gun Kelly, Eric Burdon and The Animals and The Tubes.

Along with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Sunday’s lineup features Alanis Morissette, Jackson Browne, Andy Grammer and Pete Yorn.

Kaaboo also features a comedic lineup headlined by Patton Oswalt, Arsenio Hall, Norm MacDonald, Maria Bamford and David Spade.

The full daily lineups are online.

The #KAABOO 2017 lineup of music & comedy acts is hot off the press. 🔥 1 & 2 day passes on sale at 9am tomorrow! 🙌 https://t.co/PSPR2EXMQY pic.twitter.com/JPKhAPZV1O — KAABOO (@KAABOODELMAR) July 11, 2017

One- and two-day passes are set to go on sale Tuesday on the festival website, starting at $119 and $239, respectively. Three-day passes are already on sale, beginning at $299. The prices don’t include fees, parking and shipping costs.

The festival also includes upscale dining and drink, art and a spa.